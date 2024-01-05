EFCC Didn’t Visit Nor Raid Our Office – BUA Group

The Management of BUA Group has said it’s office was not visited nor raided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Reports (not by Concise News) had it that the office of the organisation was raided on Thursday as part of a probe into forex dealings.

The reports followed the EFCC raid on the headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos over forex dealings.

Reacting, the organisation issued a statement, “BUA wishes to clarify that its premises were not visited by EFCC today, Thursday, January 4, 2024 neither was it raided, as has been alleged in some online publications and being shared via whatsapp broadcasts.

“The general public is hereby advised.”