Headline

EFCC Didn’t Visit Nor Raid Our Office – BUA Group

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
51
BUA Cement

The Management of BUA Group has said it’s office was not visited nor raided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Reports (not by Concise News) had it that the office of the organisation was raided on Thursday as part of a probe into forex dealings.

The reports followed the EFCC raid on the headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos over forex dealings.

Reacting, the organisation issued a statement, “BUA wishes to clarify that its premises were not visited by EFCC today, Thursday, January 4, 2024 neither was it raided, as has been alleged in some online publications and being shared via whatsapp broadcasts.

“The general public is hereby advised.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Bayo Onanuga | Concise.NG

Tinubu Will Ensure Nigerians Don’t Suffer – Onanuga

5 hours ago
sadiya umar farouq

EFCC Rejects Request by Umar-Farouq

6 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Appoints Directors for Agencies Under Marine and Blue Economy

12 hours ago
Red Line

Red Line Rail, Opebi Link Bridge, Others to Ease Lagos Traffic – Commissioner

12 hours ago