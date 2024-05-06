EFCC Denies Releasing List of Govs Under Probe for Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dissociate itself from a report(Not by Concise News) circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption.

The report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

This was disclosed by Dele Oyewale, the Head Media and Publicity of the EFCC.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors.

“The public is enjoined to ignore the report as it is false and misleading.

“The media is advised to endeavour to crosscheck facts pertaining to matters under investigation with the Commission to avoid misleading the public with false and inaccurate reports,” the statement concluded.