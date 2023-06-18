EFCC Declares Matawalle Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a declaration stating that Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara State, is wanted in connection with alleged corruption that took place during his time in office.

According to a reliable security source, the EFCC requested the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday to apprehend Matawalle “wherever he is found” within the country.

Prior to the conclusion of his tenure, Matawalle had accused the now-suspended chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding a $2 million bribe from him. The anti-graft agency, however, refuted this allegation.

During an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Hausa, Matawalle criticized the EFCC for targeting governors while neglecting federal officials who have significant budgetary allocations.

The EFCC denied the accusation and stated that it was investigating Matawalle for allegedly embezzling state funds amounting to N70 billion through the awarding of contracts to his associates, which were never executed but funds were received.

Investigations conducted by the Sunday Tribune have revealed that the former governor may have gone into hiding out of concern for being apprehended by the anti-graft agency.

“When was the last time you saw him anywhere?” rhetorically questioned a security official in response to the Sunday Tribune’s inquiry regarding the situation.