EFCC Committed To Rid Real Estate Sector Of Money Laundering – Bawa

Executive Chairman of the EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa has re-affirmed the commitment of the Commission to combat the menace of money laundering and other forms of corruption in the real estate sector.

He reiterated this commitment on Thursday, June 9, 2022, while receiving the President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors Valuers, NIESV, Chief Emmanuel Okas Wike who paid him a Courtesy Visit at the EFCC’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the real estate sector still remains a safe haven of money launderers, stressing that the EFCC will not relent in ridding the sector of the menace. He urged members of the NIESV to comply with extant laws regulating their practices, by furnishing the EFCC with full details of suspicious transactions in line with the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act(2022).