EFCC, CIFCFIN Partner To Curb Financial Crimes

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja said the Commission is delighted to partner with Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators, CICFIN in the areas of training and research which are integral part of the Commission’s drive to curb corruption.

Bawa who spoke through the Commandant, EFCC Academy, Ayo Olowonihi, at the Inaugural annual general meeting, AGM, of the Institute, said, “The EFCC will always partner with institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria, CIFCFIN to carry out research on emerging criminal trends, causes and possible solution to economic and financial crimes”.

He called on Staff of the Commission to leverage on the synergy between the CIFCFIN and the EFCC to obtain membership of the Institute in order to enhance their capacity and efficiency.

The Chairman, CIFCFIN Iliyasu Gashinbaki who expressed his gratitude to the EFCC Chairman for the cooperation and support received from the Commission said “the Institute has also advocated for the rapid deployment of technology in the fight against corruption.”