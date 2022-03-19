EFCC Charges Students To Steer Clear Of Cyber Crimes

The Kano Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Farouq Dogondaji has charged students across the country to steer clear of cybercrimes and related offences.

He gave the charge on Thursday, March 17, 2022, when students of Prime College, Kano came on an Excursion to the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC. According to him, peer pressure and bad influences are responsible for indulgence of youths in cybercrimes and students should always choose their friends wisely and carefully.

“When you get admitted into the university, you are bound to meet people with different backgrounds, when you do, try to be careful with peer advice because one of the reasons why youth engage in cybercrime, is peer advice. When you meet some people who will be telling you that you don’t need to depend on your parents, and tell you to start doing like big boys, they will eventually lure you into the activities of these cyber criminals.” he said.