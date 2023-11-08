EFCC Chairman Unveils New Vision for Anti-Corruption Drive

In a groundbreaking address to officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, declared a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-corruption efforts. He emphasized the need for initiatives fostering economic growth and development in the best interests of all Nigerians.

Speaking in Lagos on November 7, 2023, Olukoyede outlined the agency’s commitment to redirecting its focus towards driving economic development, creating wealth, and generating employment opportunities. He announced the end of the era of winding down businesses through investigations, promising a review of mix-fund rules to distinguish proceeds of crimes from legitimate money, facilitating business growth.

The EFCC Chairman stressed the agency’s mandate to redeem Nigeria’s image globally, expressing determination to showcase the country’s commitment to combating corruption. “We will do our own and pressurize other stakeholders to do theirs,” he affirmed.

Olukoyede urged EFCC officers to uphold core values, including integrity, courage, professionalism, and collaboration, to justify their roles. Emphasizing the importance of the anti-corruption drive in fostering accountability and transparency, he insisted on maintaining professionalism and reflecting the agency’s core values.

In a bold move towards transparency, Olukoyede mandated asset declaration for all staff, including himself, stating, “I have declared mine, so you must declare yours too.” This directive underscores the Chairman’s commitment to accountability within the agency.

As the EFCC charts a new course, Olukoyede’s vision aims to reshape the narrative of anti-corruption efforts, aligning them with economic development goals and fostering a culture of integrity and transparency within the organization.