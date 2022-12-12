EFCC Begins Sale Of Forfeited Assets in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Uyo

The ongoing sale of forfeited assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through public auction, which began on December 6, 2022 at the Lagos Command of the agency, continued today December 12, 2022 with more Zonal Commands participating in the exercise.

Hundreds of potential buyers today besieged the offices of Abuja, Benin and Port Harcourt Zonal Commands of the Commission where pictures of the items for auction were displayed for sighting by members of the public.

In Abuja, as early as 8am, hundreds of people had gathered in front of Car Park ‘A’ gate of the 5 Fomella Street, Wuse 2, Office of the Commission, to view slots of 35 items available for auction.

At exactly 9am, the gates were opened, while auctioneers were on hand to answer questions and explain the process of the auction to the public.

In Benin, where 20 forfeited cars are up for grab, hundreds of potential buyers thronged the premises of Paragon Demonstration School, Limit Road, Benin City to inspect the pictures of cars displayed for auction.

According to ACE1 Ola Tochi Oji, member of the EFCC Asset Disposal Committee, “Today is for inspection of the cars, tomorrow, December 13, is for competitive bidding and auction. The highest bidder wins and pays directly to the Federal Government account.”

James Enedo, representative of Richmate 480, a Federal Government approved auctioneer, says the process will be transparent and the winners are expected to pay within 48 hours to the Federal Government’s account.

The inspection of the 45 vehicles slated for auction in Port Harcourt, took place at EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Command, 6A Olumeni Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Nine Vessels/ barges will also be auctioned in Port Harcourt.

In Ibadan, 80 cars forfeited finally to the Federal Government were inspected today, December 12, 2022 at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State. The physical auction of the he properties is scheduled for tomorrow. In Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State, the figures stood at 11.

Over 430 vehicles, vessels/barges, computers and electronic devices are to be auctioned by the Commission in line with relevant provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, and Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.