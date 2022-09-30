EFCC Arrests Two Siblings, 24 Others For Internet Fraud In Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested two siblings: Lateef Afeez Abiodun and Lateef Abdullahi Olalekan alongside twenty-four others, for suspected internet- related fraudulent activities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They were arrested Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Apete area of Ibadan based on actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The other suspects are: Awotunde Joseph Sunday, Ojekunle Ifakorede Apesinola, Oladepo Kayode Samuel, Emmanuel Michael Blessing, Shittu Hassan Taiwo, Olubanji Michael Remilekan, Bakari Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Nafiu Hassan Ayomide, Shittu Toheeb Ife, Kehinde Abiodun, Ibikunle Lolade Tanimola, Ahmad Sodiq Adekola, Joshua Sowemimo, Adeleke Adegoke Yusuf and Ahmad Ridwan Adeniyi.

Others are Lawal Ayomide Alani, Olayiwola David Olateju, Quincy Okonma, Omotayo Bright Happiness, Okunlaja Joshua Opeyemi, Olasantan Adewola Seyifunmi, John Uroko Amuta, Olaoye Ifasola Ifasegun and Ayomide Adeleke Olamilekan.

Items recovered from the suspects include a car, laptops, and exotic phones.