EFCC Arrests Two Fraudsters in Singer Skales’ House

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has said its operatives arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at the residence of singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales.

According to the commission, the names of the two alleged criminals are Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal).

The anti-graft agency said the duo were engaged in duping unsuspecting persons in the romance scam.

Concise News reported earlier that Skales had accuses the EFCC of invading his house with guns, scaring his family.

Reacting a few hours later, EFCC said, “Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).

“The two suspects, suspected of being involved in dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”