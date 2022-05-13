EFCC Arrests Twenty-Three Suspected Cybercriminals In Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested twenty three (23) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday May 12, 2022 at Apata, Jericho and Ire Akari Estate areas of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged computer fraud-related activities.

Sixteen of the suspects were indicted by forensic analyses carried out on their devices and the incriminating documents recovered from them. They are: Oluwole Oduwanye Kelvin, Adams Segun Ojo, Amuwo Oluwagbemi Oluwatobi, Theophilus Ademola Akinyele, Mimiola Olamide Victor, Ajayi Pelumi Pamilerin, Tolulope Adara Mati Timothy, Bamgbose Temitayo Abiodun, Ajibola Timilehin Isreal, Ajibade Habeeb Olakunle, Tobiloba Isaiah Seyi, Joseph Odunayo Clement, Victor John Enya, Odebode Temiloluwa Kehinde, Olaniyi Ajibola Roqeeb, and Olushola Oyetunde Samuel.

Seven others are still under investigation. They are: Oladipo Tunde Lawrence, Eludire Gbemileke Joseph, Gbenga Abiona Wale, Ojuwaye Emeka Oluwaseun, Babatunde Kolade Tunde, Abu Idris Olalekan and Boye Timilehin Emmanuel.

Seven exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.