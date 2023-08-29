EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Bwari and Dutse axes of Abuja.

The suspects were arrested today, August 28, 2023, following an intelligence report on their alleged cybercrime-related activities.

They are Odey John Paul, 25, Greg Ajima Odey, 23, Julius Okpanachi, 21, Ugbede Opaluwa, 25, Okpanachi Emmanuel, 25, and Mohammed Abba, 26.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 cars, twelve mobile phones and three laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.