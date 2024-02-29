News

EFCC Arrests Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Makurdi

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
44

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday February 29, 2024, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested in their hideout in Aliade in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Items recovered from them include eight phones, three iPad, two internet routers and one international passport.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

