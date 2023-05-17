EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 7, 2023, arrested nine (9) suspected internet fraudsters around Itam Police Station Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are; Victor Etiowo, George Vincent, Daniel Joshua, Lambert Joshua, Johnny Jimmy, Elijah Asuquo Ekwere, Amos Cosmos, Otobong Emmanuel and Enomfon Jackson Akpabio.

They were arrested following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities at the said location.

Items recovered from them include different brands of mobile phones.

The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are concluded.