News

EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
4

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 7, 2023, arrested nine (9) suspected internet fraudsters around Itam Police Station Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are; Victor Etiowo, George Vincent, Daniel Joshua, Lambert Joshua, Johnny Jimmy, Elijah Asuquo Ekwere, Amos Cosmos, Otobong Emmanuel and Enomfon Jackson Akpabio.

They were arrested following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities at the said location.

Items recovered from them include different brands of mobile phones.

The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Biodun Oyebanji

Oyebanji To Improve Living Standards In Ekiti With New Policies

3 hours ago

FRSC Recalls Officer In Viral Video Slapping Motorist

4 hours ago

Court Convicts One For Internet Fraud In Kaduna

4 hours ago

EFCC Trains Officers On Personal Health, Wellness

4 hours ago