EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Transekulu and Monarch areas of Enugu, Enugu State.

The suspects are: Chukwu Chidiebube Emmanuel, Ebuka Owoh Bonaventure, Stephen Obinna Chukwu, Victor Chimere Opuniju, Justice Ifeanyichukwu Anunobi, Ugwumba Eloka Charles, Okeke ifeanyi Victor, Nduka Ononiwu and Obasi Chisom.

Investigations showed that the suspects always impersonate foreigners to defraud their victims.

Items recovered from them include two vehicles, 26 mobile phones and six laptops.

