EFCC Arrests Man For N500m Land Fraud

Stephen Acheme Akpa, the CEO of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges related to a fraudulent land scheme involving an alleged sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000).

Initially taken into custody on December 2, 2022, at his office located in the Idu district of Abuja, Akpa’s arrest followed a petition detailing accusations of obtaining the aforementioned amount through deceptive means. Subsequently, he was slated to face a five-count charge in court but absconded while under the Commission’s administrative bail.

Despite intensive attempts to locate him, Akpa remained elusive until his reapprehension on August 9, 2023.

Legal proceedings for his arraignment are forthcoming.