EFCC Arrests Kayode Cole for Issuing Death Threat against Olukoyede

Cole was arrested at the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja after making the death threat through his Instagram page handle: “1billionsecretss” while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja on February 1, 2024.

Instablog9ja had posted a story with the caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group – EFCC Chairman”.

In the comment section of Instablog9ja, Cole wrote EFCC Chairman will be dead in six months.

“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6 months remember I said it”, he said.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was just “chasing clout.”

He will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.