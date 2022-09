EFCC Arrests Five With Fake Dollars In Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five suspects for alleged currency counterfeiting, totalling $113,400.

The suspects were identified as Sule Sani, Abba Sulaiman, Abraham Amengwa James, Haruna Nahum Rabiu and Samwon Kodam Paul.

They were arrested at Wise Zone 4 in Abuja, following actionable intelligence available to the Commission.