EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Makurdi

Elizabeth Karrem7 hours ago
49

The operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, arrested five (5) suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects who are alleged to be involved in internet-related fraud are; Enekwache Bright, Amih Dominic, Achir David, David Atese and Anongo Angela.

They were arrested in Makurdi based on some verified intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
Items recovered from them include mobile phones and several incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to Court as soon as the investigation is concluded. Visit our website www.efcc.gov.ngfor details of this and other stories.

