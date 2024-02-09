News

EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Makurdi

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
79

Operatives of Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five (5) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Kansho village in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

The suspects are, Shima Francis, Ode Jesse, Odey Linus, Kingsley Obinna, Emmanuel Inaleguwu.

Items recovered from them are one iPhone and five Android phones.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
79

Related Articles

Lagos State

Lagosians Should Expect More Projects in 2024 – LASG

8 hours ago
Dikko Radda

Bandits Threaten Katsina Governor Radda

8 hours ago
Police

Delta Police Detain Cops Behind Reported Shooting at Idjerhe Kingdom

8 hours ago

Kano Court Jails Two Fraudsters for ATM Fraud

8 hours ago