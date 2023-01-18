EFCC Arrests Ex-Convict, 11 Others For Internet Fraud In Benin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Command on Thursday, January 12, 2023, arrested 12 (twelve) suspected internet fraudsters in Benin- City, Edo State.

Among those arrested is Okunrobo Smart who was convicted in 2022 for internet fraud. Others are Edobor Francis Tobilola, Peace Omo Bartholomew, Justice Osagie Beggedo, Samuel Okosun, Uche Divine, Christopher Lawani Iwinosa, Osayi Gregory, Anthony Irabor, Olaleye Favour, Osagie Hope Godstime, and Desmond Ehator Osorumwense.

They were arrested at their hideout in Benin City, following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include mobile phones, laptops and a Mercedes Benz C300.

The suspects will be arraigned in court soon.