EFCC Arrests Club Owner, Couple, Others In Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested Adepoju Olawale Sunday, owner of “De Rock Club”, Ring Road, Ibadan and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, in an intelligence-driven operation.

Sunday, 36, A graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan. He was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, including a couple: Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat( a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde) are: Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

Others are: Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola.

Items recovered from them include five cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and incriminating documents containing false presences.