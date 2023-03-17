EFCC Arrests Alleged Serial Canadian Visa Scammer In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, March 17, 2023 arrested one Enock Ifeoluw Ogungbamigbe, an alleged serial visa scammer who specialize in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visa and job offers.

The 32-year old who owns a Garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was picked up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja by operatives of the Commission, when he responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada. Unknown to him, that it was a bait.

His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost N5million to the suspect as processing fees for Visa to Canada. The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.