EFCC Arrests 74 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Port Harcourt, Recovers Cars, Others

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested Seventy Four (74) suspected internet fraudsters. They were picked up in the early hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022, at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, of the number, Forty Eight (48) had incriminating items in their possession.

The suspects are: Promise Sunday, Ukala Goldman, Isaac Golden, Peter Ikechukwu, Bankole Olamide, John Chiemela, Thomas Martins, Dr Victor, Emmanuel Owuma, Emmanuel Sekun, Philip Abaku, Emmanuel Egwuanumku, Thompson Charles Lekia, Ken Anelele Marvel, Kelechi Prince, Ugochukwu Ukaigwe, Ake John, Victor Madu, Moses Jubril Akrah, Jonathan Jeffery, Noble Lot, Success Umukoro, Precious Michael and Christabel Enoch.

Others are Desmond Ogu, Louis Abbas, Donaldson Ugbo, Kelvin Dickson, Henry Messiah, Godwin Egwelike, Timinepre Esuku, Mathew Kelvin, Alfred Friday, Nyderson Mufisa Nwogu, Boyle Edward, Ifeanyi Elum, Richard Welle Chikodi, Ogu Raymond, Tamunoturoko Briggs, Kenedy Patrick, Shadrach Savior, King Nwonuma, Chisom Umah, Joseph Effiong, Kelvin Ifeanyi, Birabil Lessi Junior Goodness, George Nnamdi and Doro Precious.

Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, different brands of phones, laptops, ATM cards, among others.