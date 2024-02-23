News

EFCC Arrests 50 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kwara

Anthony Adeniyi14 mins ago
Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 48 students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, and two others for offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in their various hideouts after days of surveillance and fruitful intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars, twenty-four (24) laptops and different brands of phones.

The suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

