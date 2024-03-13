EFCC Arrests 45 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Ikorodu, Lagos, following intelligence on the activities of an Organised Cybercrime Syndicate Network, OCSN, operating in that axis of the state.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include exotic vehicles, sophisticated mobile devices, and laptops.

They will soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

– EFCC