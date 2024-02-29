News

EFCC Arrests 36 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abeokuta

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirty-six (36) suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

They were arrested on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Gbokoniyin and Yetedo areas of Abeokuta in Ogun State, following actionable intelligence gathered and worked upon by the Commission.

Items recovered from them include nine exotic vehicles, fourteen (14) laptops, forty-nine (49) mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

