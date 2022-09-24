EFCC Arrests 29 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Owerri

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty-nine (29) suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo state.

The suspects, who allegedly specialized in defrauding foreigners through the internet, were arrested on Friday, September 23, 2022, following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet- related offences.

They are : Ike Frank Chikezie, Chukwuebuka Ohaeri Favour, David Ahams Chinyereugo, Desmond Chukwuma Ifechukwu, Chimereuche Chinedu, Mbah Chinemerem Kenneth, Prince Nyama Chidebere, Chinemerem Emmanuel Marvelous, Nwaike Obioma John.F, Prince Chukwuemeka, John Kennedy Wike, Ohaeri Sixtus Chibuzopr, Ahamefula Wisdon Metuobi, Sunday Uche Jide and Emmanuel Wike Jude.

Others are: Dike Obinna Collins, Nwanegbo Ifeanyi Chukwu, Ikechukwu Dirichukwu, Obiora Chinaza Valentine, Francis Uwaene Nnadozie, Ihebom Austine Chukwuendu, Bright Nyama, Stanley Nwaikaye Chibueze, Chibueze Okerie Ezuike, Felix Chinemerem Emem, Clinton Onyejebu, Paschal Anagor Tobechukwu, Diamond Ugochukwu and David Chidera.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest incude: One Lexus ES300 car, several phones and laptops of different brands.