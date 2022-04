EFCC Arrests 29 Internet Fraud Suspects In Owerri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters.

This was during a sting operation at 247 Suite, Bishop Court, Aladinma Extension, Owerri, Imo State.

The EFCC, in a statement on its website, said intelligence report received by the commission revealed that the suspects were specialized in defrauding unsuspecting foreign nationals of their hard earned money.

The suspects are: Iwueke Kingsley Clinton Ikechukwu, Nwafor Ikechukwu Okoha, Edokpayi Clifford Osamudiamen,Collins Arinze Chuwkwudiama, Chimezie Chukwuma Victor,Odo Chinedu Daniel, Humphery Chibueze Daniel, Henry Chibueze Bright, Akumadu Calvin Ifeanyi, Obilor Paul Ozioma, Chikezie Ekene Noble,Chigaemezu Dike Stanley, Kelvin Chibuzo Okafor and Oparaji Prince Uchechi.

Others are: Ejimonyeokwu Jessy Chinonso,Bosco Ndubuisi Chimuanya, Amaechi Michael Ikechukwu, Amma Wisdom Uzor, Duru Chibuike Augustine, Solomon Clinton Chidozie, Duru Francis Chiemela, Ugo Victor Losisochukwu, Ibe Justice Chijindu, Iwuji Blaise Chimereucheya, Onyedibe Chukwuebuka Godwin, Dim Kizito Nnaemeka , Pastor Ikechukwu Goodness and Collins Arinze Chukwudiama.

Intelligence indicate that they are involved in various forms of computer-related frauds targeting mostly foreign nationals.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include two cars, several mobile phones and laptops.