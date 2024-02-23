News

EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet fraudsters in Bauchi

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
79
EFCC
EFCC officials

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at D&D Apartment and Bubes Hotel, Yelwa, Bauchi State, following credible information on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from the suspects include a BMW car, iPhones, Ipads, laptops and a desktop computer.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

