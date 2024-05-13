News
EFCC Arrests 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 26 (Twenty Six) suspected internet fraudsters on May 6 & May 9, 2024 at the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA and Choba axes of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.
Items recovered from them are different brands of phones, laptops and six exotic cars
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.