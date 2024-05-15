News

EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
45

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty-three (23) suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu State.

The suspects were arrested on May 10, 2024 in Igboeze, Nsukka and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point Of Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
45

Related Articles

Babagana Zulum

FCE Gwoza: Zulum Approves N200m, Houses for Take-off

1 hour ago
Customs

Customs Board Ratifies Appointment of Senior Officers

2 hours ago

Oyebanji Lauds Architects’ Role in Ekiti Development

2 hours ago

Lagos Govt Nab Vandal

2 hours ago
Check Also
Close