EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty-three (23) suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu State.

The suspects were arrested on May 10, 2024 in Igboeze, Nsukka and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point Of Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.