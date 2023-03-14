EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects include Joseph Boniface, Emmaneul Okwara, Elijah Iwebie, Moses Hassan, Abdulrahman Lawal, Azu Chidubem Eugene, Abdullahi Adebola and Elijah Simon.

Others are Terfa Lincoln, David Kome, Chukwudah Martinez, Adie Matthew, Canice Agabi, Abbas Aminu, Damilare James and Christopher Simon. Also arrested include Mohammed Abdulhamid, Ifeanyi Bosah, Ayuba Aminu, Godwin Terkura and Victor Ademola.

They were nabbed in the Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following actionable intelligence on their alleged internet-related fraud activities

More than 25 high-end mobile phones, 3 laptops and Mercedes CLA250 and C300 cars were recovered from the suspects.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.