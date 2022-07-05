News

EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
8
efcc

Operatives of the EFCC have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects are: ThankGod Oche, Joshua Olohja, Adamu Abdulkadir, David Bruno Bidemi, Emmanuel Avoh, Micheal Oche, Francis Abbah, Kayode Itodo, Shedrack Chibuike, Okeowo Elijah.

Others are: Victor Emmanuel, Emmanuel Edache, Abah Joseph Theophilus, Sunday Agidani, Elijah Adamu, Emmanuel Ahme, Moses Agada and Adacole Michel.

They were arrested on July 4, 2022 at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Lexus car, laptop computers, and mobile phones.

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
8

Related Articles

Senate wants PH Law School Campus As Epicentre For Legal Education

4 hours ago
Police

‘Osun CP Was Never Fired, Redeployed By IGP’

4 hours ago
Ekweremadu and Beatrice Ekweremadu

Photo Of Prison Where Ekweremadu’s Wife Is Being Held In UK

6 hours ago
ICPC

Money Laundering/IFFs: ICPC Boss Charges REDAN To Self-Regulate Members

6 hours ago