EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

Operatives of the EFCC have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects are: ThankGod Oche, Joshua Olohja, Adamu Abdulkadir, David Bruno Bidemi, Emmanuel Avoh, Micheal Oche, Francis Abbah, Kayode Itodo, Shedrack Chibuike, Okeowo Elijah.

Others are: Victor Emmanuel, Emmanuel Edache, Abah Joseph Theophilus, Sunday Agidani, Elijah Adamu, Emmanuel Ahme, Moses Agada and Adacole Michel.

They were arrested on July 4, 2022 at Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Lexus car, laptop computers, and mobile phones.