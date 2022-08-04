EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are Ogunnowo Aderosola, Adebesin Adeyinka, Nkeokelonye Stanley Ifeanyi, Afolabi Babatunde Oluwaseun, Onyeka Nwokoro, Micheal Adedayo Owolabi, Musah Esosa Hakeem, Osim Happiness, Sanusi Timilehin Olawale, Sanusi Timilehin Rasak, Emmanuel Obogo Adeja, Ogunnowo Eniola, Idahosa Samuel Osas, Alabi Ajekola Peter, Timilehin Damilola Emmanuel, Egbuno Ifeanyi Favour and Jimoh Oluwapelumi Ibrahim.

They were arrested in a sting operation at Kay-Farm Estate, Ishaga axis of Lagos State following credible intelligence on the activities of members of an Organised Cybercrime Syndicate Network who are into internet fraud.

Various items such as cars, mobile devices, and laptops were recovered upon their arrest.