EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

In a recent development, operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conducted a sting operation on March 1, 2024, resulting in the arrest of seventeen individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The arrests took place in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following credible intelligence indicating their purported involvement in online fraudulent activities.

Among the items confiscated during the operation were four vehicles, 22 mobile phones, and two laptops, believed to be connected to the illicit activities of the suspects.

As investigations continue into the matter, the suspects will remain in custody until conclusive findings are reached. Subsequently, they will face charges in court in accordance with the law.