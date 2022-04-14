EFCC Arrests 16 Suspected Internet Fraud Suspects In Enugu

Operatives of the EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command on Wednesday April 13, 2022 arrested 16 internet fraud suspects in Asaba, Delta State. The suspects are Esievoadje Isaac, Utogbo joseph, James Chibueze, Ogboru Celdric Mudaga, Edet Ifeanyi Drie, Ayomor Ikechukwu Godfrey, Gray Osekwuni and Enegide Ifeanyi Kizito.

Others are Godwin Okiemute, Okoh Joseph, John Odedekuma, Precious Agbavito, Efe Odedekuma,Brian Adigwu, Okoro Daniel and Josephine Christian .

They were arrested following intelligence on their internet related fraud activities which included defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, mostly foreign nationals, through the internet.

Items recovered from them include several mobile phones, laptops and cars : Mercedes Benz GLK 350 with registration number KSF 208 GT, one Lexus ES350 with registration number WWR 564 TD, one Toyota Camry with registration number ABC 492 FW , one Toyota Venza with registration number KWL 878 BE, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 with registration number ABJ 515 D, a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 with registration number YAB 286 BT, one Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration number KUJ 387 BR and One Toyota Camry with registration number AKD 123 GD.