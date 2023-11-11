Headline

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 (Fourteen) suspected vote buyers in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

Also, a total sum of N11,040, 000 comprising N9,310,00 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them.

Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

