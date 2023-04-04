News

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3
efcc

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday April 3, 2023, arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.

They were arrested based on actionable intelligence received by the Commission. The suspects are Iheanacho Winner, Ovojebe Elvis, Awe MacDonald, Promise Edafe, Daniel Omannurhomu, Onogbake Prince, Iyeke Ochuko and Precious Donald.

Others are Nwadei Chuknwuks, Terry Orovwigho, Terna Daniel, Benson Oghenekeuwe, Emojeuove Wisdom and Solomon Andrew.

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects will be charge to court soon.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Seyi Makinde

Oyo To Sanction Homes Without Waste Bins

1 hour ago
Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA To Inflict Maximum Loss On Drug Cartels

2 hours ago
EFCC

Ex-NIMASA DG Akpobolokemi To Forfeit N725m, Banana Island Property

2 hours ago
Obi, Oyedepo

Full Transcript Of Obi, Oyedepo Conversation

7 hours ago