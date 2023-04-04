EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday April 3, 2023, arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.

They were arrested based on actionable intelligence received by the Commission. The suspects are Iheanacho Winner, Ovojebe Elvis, Awe MacDonald, Promise Edafe, Daniel Omannurhomu, Onogbake Prince, Iyeke Ochuko and Precious Donald.

Others are Nwadei Chuknwuks, Terry Orovwigho, Terna Daniel, Benson Oghenekeuwe, Emojeuove Wisdom and Solomon Andrew.

Items recovered from them include a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, laptops and mobile phones.

The suspects will be charge to court soon.