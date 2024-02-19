News

EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
47

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, EFCC, have arrested 11(eleven) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Monday, February 19, 2024 at a nightclub in the Wuse area of Abuja following credible intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related activities.

Items recovered from them include three cars and 13 phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

