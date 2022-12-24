News

EFCC Arrest 21-Year-old For Alleged €17,000 Fraud

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Irabor Kennedy Osasogie for alleged fraud.

The 21-years old was arrested recently by the Commission following a petition by one Antje, a German citizen, complaining that the suspect defrauded her of €17,000. The petitioner claimed that she met Osasogie through social media after she was defrauded of €68,000 by one Michael Patrick. She alleged that Osasogie offered to assist her in recovering the money but further defrauded her of €17,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect claimed he only received €12,850 from the petitioner.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded

