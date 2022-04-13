EFCC Arraigns Woman For N150million Fraud

The EFCC on Monday, April 11, 2022, arraigned Fatima Mohammed Suleiman and her company: Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited for criminal breach of trust to the tune of N150, 000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only.

She was arraigned before Justice Samirah Umar Bature of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, on one -count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds.

Suleiman, a director of Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited, on or about the 23rd October, 2020, in Abuja, allegedly converted to personal use, the sum of N100, 006,850.00 (One Hundred Million Naira, Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Naira) out of the sum of N150, 000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only given to her by Bello Yusuf Malumfashi for purchase of United States Dollars.