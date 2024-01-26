EFCC Arraigns Two in Maiduguri for N36.2m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Command, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, arraigned the duo of Haruna Gora Pama and Kadiri James, before Justice Tijjani G. Ringim of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri.

They were arraigned on two-count charges of money laundering and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N36,247,937.72 (Thirty-Six Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty Seven Naira, Seventy-two kobo).

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Haruna Gora Pama, Kadiri James and Peter Katuka, Freedom, Monday Ekoja George, Abdulmajid Khamis, and David Potter (all now at large) sometime in June 2022, at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst yourselves to do illegal act, to wit: conspiracy to commit money laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 (as amended) respectively.”

Count two reads: “That you, Haruna Gora Pama, Kadiri James and Peter Katuka, Freedom, Monday Ekoja George, Abdulmajid Khamis and David Potter (all now at large) sometime in June 2022, at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, directly converted the aggregate sum of N 36, 247, 937. 72 (Thirty-Six Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty Seven Naira, Seventy-two kobo) which you ought to know that it formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: obtaining money under false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them. Thereafter, prosecution counsel, Faruk Muhammad prayed the court for a trial date and for them to be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Justice Ringim remanded them in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till February 1, 2024, for trial.