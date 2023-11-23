EFCC Arraigns Suspected Vote Seller in Ilorin

An alleged vote seller, Adekunle Ademola, arrested by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, during the 2023 governorship election in Kwara State, has been arraigned.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC, Ademola was arraigned on Wednesday before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin on one-count charge bordering on vote selling. The offence contravened Section 121 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and is punishable under section 121 (4) of the same Act”.

The lone-count reads: “That you, Adekunle Ademola sometime on 18th March, 2023 at Ilorin, within the Judicial Division of the High Court, while being a voter at the Polling Unit 004, Ilorin Grammar School, Geri Alimi, Ilorin Kwara State, during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election in Kwara State, did agree for money to be paid into your account number 0035091636 domiciled with Guarantee Trust Bank Plc for voting at the election and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 121 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and punishable under section 121 (4) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case, and for the remand of the defendant at a Correctional Centre.

Justice Abdulgafar thereafter remanded the defendant at Mandala Correctional Centre and later adjourned the case to December 6, 2023 for trial.

Adekunle’s journey to the dock started on March 18, 2023 when he was arrested at Polling Unit 04, Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin by officers of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on election monitoring duty in the State.

Specifically, the defendant provided his name and account number as well as information about seven others for the purpose of receiving money after he had voted.