EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N30m Fraud in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, February 9, 2023 arraigned one Ibukunoluwa Olaoye before Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a one-count charge bordering on stealing contrary to Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The count reads: “Ibukunoluwa Olaoye, between 25th April 2022 and 26th April 2022 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court converted to your personal use, the sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira), property of Odememfon Felix Ekarika and Chidi Odoemenam.”