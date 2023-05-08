EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N2m Romance Scam In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on May 8, 2023, arraigned one Femi Emmanuel Phillip for alleged involvement in a romance scam to the tune of N2m before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspect was arrested sometime in April 2021, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about his alleged involvement in criminal activity.

At the point of his arrest, operatives of the EFCC recovered some documents linking him to a romance scam.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the one-count charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

The defence counsel, I. Chiaha, in response, told the court about a pending bail application and also prayed to the court for the defendant to remain in the EFCC custody.

Justice Oweibo adjourned to June 2, 2023, for hearing of the bail application or trial.