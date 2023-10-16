EFCC Arraigns Mama Boko Haram, Two Others for N150m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode w before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only).

Count two of the charges reads: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, while being the Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, (a Non-Governmental Organisation) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometimes in August, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Alhaji Bulama Bakki CEO Bakki Commodity Investment Company Limited and Ngumati Investment Company Limited under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of 5000 bags of high quality white beans of 50kg each at the rate of N23,000 (Twenty Three Thousand Naira) only each and seven unit mobile ultra-scanning Machines solar energy (2018 brand) at the rate of N5, 000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) only totaling N 150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only) which he did and you refused to pay him and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were read to them.

Counsels for the prosecution, A.I. Arogha and S.O. Saka prayed the court for a trial date. Justice Fadawu thereafter adjourned the matter and ordered for the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Centre.