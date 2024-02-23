EFC Arrests Two for Currency Racketeering in Ibadan

Operatives of Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested nineteen suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nine out of the suspects were arrested on February 22, 2024, at Olorunda area of Akobo, Ibadan.

The rest were picked up at Olude, Wire and Cable areas of Ibadan on February 21, 2024.

The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested following series of actionable intelligence gathered and worked upon by the operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC on their internet related fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include two houses, seven cars, five laptops, twenty-nine (29) mobile phones, one television set and other incriminating documents.

In another development, two suspected currency racketeers have also been at Agodi-Gate area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence about their involvement in illegal foreign exchange markets.

Items recovered from them include N274,000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy-four Thousand Naira) among others.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.