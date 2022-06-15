Education Minister Hails Umahi Over Ebonyi Medical Varsity

After receiving the cheering news for the approval of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari on the official takeover of the now David Umahi Federal Medical University, Uburu, the Governor of Ebonyi State whose brainchild it was to birth the now highly recommended federal university on Tuesday, June 14, paid a visit to the Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu at his office in Abuja.

In the voice of the minister “no one will see such a beautiful and well-thought-out medical University and will not be proud to give in anything for its progress.”

Recall that the University was previously approved by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly as David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences but the Governor objected to the personalization of the then state institution – it was, however, later approved by the National University Commission, NUC, as King David University of Medical Sciences.

Just a few days ago, during the maiden matriculation of the institution, Governor Umahi cheerfully announced the official approval of the institution by Mr. President through the Ministry of Education as now one of the few but best specialized federal universities in the country with the name David Umahi Federal Medical University.

Many professionals and institutions have rated the newly constructed Medical University as the best of its kind in entire Africa.