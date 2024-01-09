Edo State NYSC Coordinator is Dead

The Management of National Youth Service Corps has commiserated with the immediate and extended families of late Mr Suleiman Andy Ibrahim who died on Friday 5th January, 2024.

Voice of Nigeria and 9 others

The late Andy Ibrahim was the immediate past NYSC Edo State Coordinator.

During the condolence visit of NYSC Management led by the Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed to the deceased’s residence in Abuja, today, the DG described the death of late Suleman as a great loss to the NYSC.

He said the deceased was a good team player, diligent, peace loving and gentleman.

General Ahmed prayed for the repose of the soul of Suleman Andy Ibrahim and also the fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

“Accept our heartfelt condolences on behalf of NYSC Staff and Corps Members nationwide.

What a heavy loss. A perfect gentleman, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We the NYSC family will miss you”, the DG stated.

While speaking on behalf of the family, the elder brother to the deceased, Mr Hamidu Ali appreciated the NYSC Management for the visit.